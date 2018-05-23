HTC's U12+ is a 6in phone designed for, er, one-handed use

TAIWANESE PHONE MAKER HTC has unveiled the U12+, a phone that's been designed for, er, one-handed use.

The HTC U12+, which the company tells us will be the highest-tier phone it'll launch this year, is more about software than it is specs. It's the first device to come with Edge Sense 2.0, the next-gen version of HTC's squidgy tech that, until now, has allowed users to fire open certain apps and features by squeezing the sides of the phone.

On the HTC U12+, as well as squidging, users can prod and tap the device in more ways than before. Double tapping the side of the device, for example, will launch a feature of your choice - HTC demoed a new Edge Launcher with a one-handed mode, for example, ideal for those people likely to be making a trip to the newsagents soon.

The U12+ can also detect when you're holding it too, so you can choose to have the screen stay-on, or set to rotate lock when you've got your mitts around it. The phone, that is.

HTC has also been keen to talk up its latest flagship's camera, as it's the first of its handsets to sport two sensors since 2014s HTC One. There are dual cameras on both the front and back of the device and both offer what the firm is touting as "DSLR-like" real-time Bokeh.

The rear cameras, comprising of a 12MP main sensor and 16MP telephoto lens, also boast laser autofocus, 2x optical zoom and 10x "high-quality" zoom and HDR Boost 2 tech, which HTC claims is better than Google's HDR+ feature.

Design-wise, the HTC U12+ is similar to its U11 predecessor with its fingerprint-attracting 'Liquid Surface' chassis, which will be available in a choice of Ceramic Black, Flame Red and Translucent Blue, the latter of which lets you gawp at the handset's innards. The handset, like the U11+, also offers IP68 certification and the same 6in 18:9 Quad HD display.

Under the hood, the HTC U12+ has few surprises in store. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU paired with 6GB RAM, 128GB built-in storage and a 3,500mAh battery - which while smaller than the battery in the U11+, will offer the same battery life thanks to the more-efficient 10nm processor, according to HTC, at least.

You'll find a Quick Charge 3.0 charger in the box - alongside HTC's USB-C headphones - but the firm tells us that Quick Charge 4.0 is supported.

Elsewhere, the HTC U12+ features Google's Android 8.1 Oreo OS (with an upgrade to Android P promised), souped-up BoomSound speakers, support for Cat 18 (up to 1.2Gbps) LTE speeds and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Like the OnePlus 6, Face Unlock functionality is also included.

The HTC U11+ will be priced at £699 in Blighty, but there's no word yet as to when it will be available to buy. µ