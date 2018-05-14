BlackBerry Key2: QWERTY-equipped mobe will debut on 7 June

BlackBerry will launch the Key2 in New York on 7 June

CANADIAN HAS-BEEN BlackBerry is gearing up to launch a brand-new smartphone. Contain yourself, people.

The company, which recently offered its remaining fans swag to promote the BlackBerry brand, confirmed on Twitter that it'll be announcing its next flagship - the BlackBerry Key2 - at an event in New York on 2 June.

No further details have been teased, but given that the handset will arrive as the successor to last year's BlackBerry KeyOne, expect the firm's iconic keyboard-led design to make a re-appearance.

Chinese technology website TENAA claims to have more information, having obtained images of the keyboard-equipped BlackBerry Key2 (above).

These images, if legit, confirm that the incoming "icon" will improve on the original KeyOne with a dual camera setup on its backside. TENNA also claims that the handset will feature a 4.5in 1080x16020 touchscreen, 6GB RAM, 64GB built-in storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD, a 3,360mAh battery and Android 8.1.

Google's OS no doubt arrive topped with BlackBerry's usual array of software features such as BBM, its privacy-focused DTEK app and its 'Boost' charging technology.

Meanwhile, alleged benchmarking results for the Key2 have cropped up on Geekbench, all-but-confirming that the handset will sport an eight-core Snapdragon 660 processor and 6GB of RAM.

Currently, there is no word on when the device will be released or how much it will cost.