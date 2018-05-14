iPhone SE 2 set to miss WWDC in favour of a September launch

FRESH SPECULATION claims Apple's iPhone SE 2 will launch in September, debunking rumours which claimed that the handset would launch at WWDC next month.

Japanese website Macotakara, citing a Chinese supply source, says that the iPhone SE 2 is "unlikely to make an appearance in the second quarter of 2018" as production of the smartphone has not yet begun.

In fact, the report claims that Apple has yet to even finalise the smartphone's design. The firm is reportedly evaluating "several" models of the next-generation device, including "at least one" iteration with a 4in form factor, and another with a souped-up 6in display.

All of Apple's iPhone SE 2 prototypes have one thing in common though, according to Mactakara, as they all feature a notched display and support Face ID, just like the flagship iPhone X.

The report claims that Apple is testing three times of glass for the incoming smartphone, noting that all three feature "no Touch ID holes and their upper portion are cut into the shape of TrueDepth cameras [aka the notch]."

Adding weight to this, casemaker Olixar last week started flogging notch-equipped screen protectors for Apple's as-yet-unannounced iPhone SE 2 after receiving schematics from 'Chinese factory sources'. It's also this week started offering cases for the handset (above) which, if legit, suggest that the iPhone SE 2 will retain the same boxy, aluminium design as the original iPhone SE.

According to earlier rumours, the iPhone SE 2 will also feature a waterproof design, an A10 Fusion chipset, 2GB RAM, a 12MP rear camera, a 1,700mAh battery and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's also talk of added wireless charging, although if the iPhone SE 2 keeps the aluminium design of its predecessor, this is unlikely.

What's more, according to recent rumours, the handset is likely to arrive as the iPhone SE (2018), rather than the iPhone SE 2.

Macotakara claims the handset, whatever it's called, will see a launch in September, alongside Apple's next-gen iPhone X handsets. µ