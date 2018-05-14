UK gov age check plans could force Brits to buy 'porn passes' from newsagents

BEWILDERING LOGIC from UK lawmakers could see computer users forced to visit a shop before they turn on 'Private Browsing' for the evening.

Plans have been floated for a so-called 'porn pass', which users would obtain from newsagents in the same way as lottery tickets and phone top-up.

Users would show their passport or driving licence to the shopkeeper, who would then raise his eyebrows and smirk knowingly before offering you a passport to Pleasuretown.

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), which gives a nip-rating to all UK film content and is working alongside boffins implementing the labial lockdown, has suggested that one of the main concerns about the forthcoming firewall for filth planned by the UK government was that people didn't want to give up their personal data.

This is the solution which, to be honest, seems even worse. David Austin, Chief Executive with the BBFC, told The Daily Torygraph that it would be "simpler than people think".

Lovers of the cyber-nasty have already earned one reprieve after the government was forced to climb down from the original April 2018 start-date due to a scorching case of "not fit for purpose".

This idea is, therefore, something of a sloppy second, involving having to tell your newsagent that you love a bit of Solo Film Club in an act almost as embarrassing as the days when they used to sell magazines with pictures of girls with staples in the snatch.

Unfortunately, the chances of finding bits of computer equipment stuck to a hedge at the back of the school sports field are unlikely. It was truly a simpler time.

In reality, however, all of this anonymity is nonsense as we move towards a cashless society. Were the scheme to go ahead, there's every chance that someone with an unblock code would be arrested for their appetites just using their credit card number.

Pornhub is already experimenting in this area, with crypto payment for its premium rubbing station. This isn't an area likely to appeal to the government who already know that if you can use Bitcoin, you can probably circumvent any ban anyway.

In short, the whole idea has all the anonymity of PRISM - plus of course, you'll be paying for the right to pay again for some sites. µ