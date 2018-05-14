Microsoft will replace Surface Pro 4 laptops with flickering screens

MICROSOFT IS WILLING to replace Surface Pro 4 hybrid table-come-laptops that suffer from screen flickering problems for free.

Redmond has formally launched a replacement programme for the Surface Pro 4 which will cover the gadget for up to three years after its original purchase date.

"We have heard your feedback and after careful examination, have determined that a small percentage of Surface Pro 4 devices are exhibiting a screen flicker that cannot be addressed with a firmware or driver update," Microsoft said on its support page for the Surface Pro 4, with a hint of mea culpa.

Reports of flickering on the Surface Pro 4's PixelSense display have been cropping up on support forums for some time. Microsoft started monitoring complaints from February this year, and has since concluded that there is no easy way to fix the problem.

Some users took matters into their own hands, including popping their Surface Pro 4 into a freezer to temporarily fix the flickering. But as you can imagine such a quick fix is hardly practical or acceptable for a hybrid that's got more premium credentials and a price than devices from other firms.

Customers who decided to get their displays replaced rather than go down the icy DIY route will be offered refunds by Microsoft even if the hybrid is out of warranty.

It's worth noting that other problems with the Surface Pro 4 are not covered by the replacement program and faulty units will be replaced with refurbished hybrids, not new Surface gadgets.

While the latest devices in Microsoft's Surface range has garnered critical acclaim, previous devices have been beset with reliability problems. As such, 'Flickergate' can't have inspired much confidence in Microsoft's hardware outside of its Xbox division. µ