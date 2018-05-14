Apple faces class-action lawsuit over borked MacBook keyboards

APPLE HAS BEEN WHALLOPED with a class-action lawsuit over the faulty Butterfly 2 mechanism in its latest MacBook keyboards.

The Butterfly keyboard is hardly the most popular design decision in Cupertino's history. Currently in its second generation, the tech has not received a glowing reception after its mechanism was found to fail twice as fast as MacBooks with a more traditional keyboard.

And people are not happy about such failings, as AppleInsider reports that a case has been filed in the Northern District Court of California alleging that "thousands" of owners of the newer MacBook Pro models have experienced some form of Butterfly keyboard related failure.

The lawsuit alleges that Apple knew that the delicate nature of the Butterfly mechanism, first introduced with the 2015 12in MacBook, was prone to premature failure, but Cupertino forged on with the design all the same.

"Despite awareness of the defect, Apple touted - and continues to tout - the MacBook as having a superior and highly responsive keyboard, with 'four times more key stability than a traditional scissor mechanism'. Apple's representations regarding the MacBook's keyboard were false. Apple failed to disclose that the keyboard is defective, and this information would have been important to Plaintiffs' decision to purchase a MacBook," the lawsuit states.

While many MacBook and MacBook Pro have not encountered any problems, data points towards an increase in keyboard failures being the main reason for MacBook being sent for a premature service.

Common problems with the Butterfly keyboards included sticking and unresponsive keys, and the shallow travel of the keys getting clogged with small amounts of dust and debris that more traditional keyboard mechanisms would not be affected by.

We contacted Apple for its point of view, but the company has yet to respond.

Given the problems and poor reception to both generations of the Butterfly mechanism, we'd not be surprised to see Apple's next wave of MacBooks sport an evolved keyboard design or even move away from the Butterfly mechanism altogether. µ