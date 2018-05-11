Black dot 'text bomb' bug is causing iPhones to crash and overheat

HOT ON THE HEELS of a Whatsapp "black dot" text bomb issue, it appears that Apple's iMessage has fallen victim to a similar bug.



Users of the iOS Messages app have apparently been receiving nuisance "text bombs", which can usually be identified via a black dot emoji in the centre of a message. Once opened, it can cause the app to freeze and, in some cases, iPhones to crash and even overheat.



You'll know you will have become a victim of one of the messages if the text you open subsequently paralyses your iPhone with a white screen.



This happens because the text message is loaded with thousands of invisible characters, which once the phone tries to load, will cause the CPU to jump up to 75 per cent and then eventually 100 per cent.



Users don't need to worry too much if they find themselves on the receiving end of the bug, however. You simply need to reset your phone to bring it back to normal if the message has caused it to freeze.

It can't cause any lasting damage either, and none of the users who have fallen victim to the bug have reported any lost data. But that doesn't mean it's not really bloody annoying.

According to YouTube channel EverythingApplePro, the bug is named ‘black dot' because of its origins on Android as a bug relating to WhatsApp that was spread with the same emoji, initially in India.



There's no way to block the incoming text bomb messages until Apple releases a new firmware version, so for the meantime, it's just a matter of remaining vigilant to what text messages you open. µ