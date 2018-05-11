Intel tipped to launch discrete GPU at next year's CES

CHIPMAKER Intel could be planning to unveil a discrete graphics card at next year's CES, after showing off a prototype earlier this year.

So says the guys at TweakTown, which citing "GPU industry sources" claim that Mountain View tech giant has been busy working on the in-house graphics card for the better part of two years and is finally approaching the next step: planning the launch.

As noted by the report, Intel has poached key industry talent from major rival AMD for the launch, bringing on board ex-Radeon Tech Group Leader Raja Koduri, AMD's former senior global product marketing director Chris Hook, and ex-Athlon and Ryzen CPU architect, Jim Keller, who was working at Tesla until just last week.

It's believed the GPU launch could come as soon as CES in Vegas in January 2019.

Such a launch could be big news for gamers, and perhaps something for Nvidia to worry about, as it currently has no competition in the high-end graphics card market.

TweakTown believes the launch will see Intel unveiling a new AI accelerator that would compete with the likes of Nvidia's Tesla and Quadro range of GPUs, and then "filter it down to consumer graphics cards for gamers in the months after CES 2019."

Don't get too excited, though, as the rumours should be taken with a pinch of salt. TweakTown previously reported that Nvidia would launch a new GPU at its GTC conference in March, which never happened.

Nevertheless, the rumour comes just weeks after AMD launched what it called a "new" line-up of Radeon GPUs, which later turned out not to be new at all.

The company introduced the set of RX 500X Polaris cards via its official Radeon GPU webpage, piquing the interest of those who have been waiting for an update to the line-up for some time.

However, after some digging, it seemed they found the cards are exactly the same as the iteration before them - the RX 500 series - and it is only their name that has changed.

Even the number of stream processors and compute units, frequency and the underlying architecture was all completely the same. µ