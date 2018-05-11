Elon Musk gets poetic in not-flamethrower not-Boring terms and conditions

The best use for this is creme brûlée, according to Musk

GRIMES' BOYFRIEND Elon Musk has been on a bit of a roll lately, what with the definitely-not-flamethrowers, the tunnels under LA and his Doctor Seuss impression.

The last one is actually a reference to the first one, because the definitely-not-a-flamethrowers (DNAF) are starting to arrive and they come with instructlets, in rhyming couplets and frankly, they've won, coz we're finding them fun.

Clauses (which all have to be confirmed with a checkbox) include:

"I will not use this in a house

I will not point this at my spouse

I will not use this in an unsafe way

The best use is creme brûlée

… and that exhausts our rhyming ability"

Even the stuff that doesn't rhyme is good fun - some of the clauses (all referring to your purchase as 'not-a-flamethrower') include indemnity for Musk against you smoking near the flamethrower, or indeed burning things to the ground with it.

Which sort of makes you wonder what he thinks you are going to do with it.

Certainly, the local law enforcement aren't too keen, with several states trying to ban the not-a-flamethrower altogether.

Musk is wise to this. It is, after all, not-a-flamethrower - and he's already checked the legal definition to prove it. Because, although flamethrowers are legal in 48 out of 50 states, this isn't one, because it doesn't throw flames far enough.

Basically. Blowtorch.

We still don't know exactly why Musk sold them in the first place. He's hardly mentioned it since, what with all the Grimes and the free trips under LA now his tunnel is ready.

So here's a quick recap:

A flamethrower allows short bursts of fire

The Greeks had built them first

Then in the wars, both sides did fire

them and into flames would burst

The Musk came down (some say from Mars)

Though Senators complained

He made a stripped down Flamethrower

A blowtorch for Propane

The fire guns sold in record time

And Musk was forced to scold

'If you burn to death, then don't blame me

Through rhyming, you were told'. µ