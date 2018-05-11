Microsoft's Windows 10 April Update is borking machines with Intel SSDs

REDMOND TECH GIANT Microsoft has announced it is blocking some devices that use Intel SSDs from receiving the latest Windows 10 April 2018 update.

The company said it's made the decision after the update caused some systems with Intel 600p Series or Pro 6000p Series SSDs to enter a Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) screen reboot or crash repeatedly

"When attempting to upgrade to the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, select devices with Intel SSD 600p Series or Intel SSD Pro 6000p Series may crash and enter a UEFI screen after reboot," the firm admitted on a community page.

"[We are] working with OEM partners and Intel to identify and block devices with Intel SSD 600p Series or Intel SSD Pro 6000p Series from installing the April 2018 Update due to a known incompatibility that may cause performance and stability issues."

Microsoft advised any users suffering these issues to restore their PC from a system restore point when it the OS was last functioning properly. You can do this by hitting F8 during the boot process and restoring the previous version of the operating system if needed.

In the meantime, Microsoft said it's working to resolve the issue so that such systems will allow the April 2018 Update to run "in the near future", so don't hold your breath if you're an Intel 600p or 6000p SSD user hoping to install the update any time soon.

It seems Redmond isn't having an easy time with this month's updates to Windows 10. The news of Intel SSD incompatibility comes not even 24 hours after it was reported that something buried in this month's Microsoft Patch Tuesday is now stopping machines from booting after the update has been installed.

KB4103721 is thought to the culprit, causing a black screen which freezes. However, the issue isn't impacting all systems, but if you do happen to be one of those affected, you should - as with the above - be able to boot into safe mode and return the system to before the point in which the issues began.

Microsoft's April Update also caused borkage for users of Google's Chrome browser, but this has since been fixed. For some, at least. µ