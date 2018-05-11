Google to take on Apple with three Pixel-branded smartwatches this year

GOOGLE IS REPORTEDLY planning to launch its first Pixel-branded Wear OS (nee Android Wear) smartwatch later this year.

So says notorious Twitter tipster Evan Blass (below), who has heard from a "reliable source" that Google will introduce a Pixel-branded watch at its fall hardware event, where it's also expected to unveil the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and second-gen Google Pixel Buds.

Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me -- with high confidence -- that Google's fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer! — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 10, 2018

Blass doesn't offer up any further details, but a report in WinFuture claims that Google will show off three models of the Pixel-branded smartwatch.

Codenamed 'Ling,' 'Sardine,' and 'Triton,' there are no details in the about the smartwatches' design or how they differentiate, but possible specs include "at least" 1GB RAM, Bluetooth with apt-X, GPS, and LTE with Voice over LTE (VoLTE) support, which means that the third-gen Apple Watch, the Pixel smartwatches will also be able to carry out calls without being paired to a smartphone.

Health will also be a focus, with the smartwatches set to feature step tracking and a baked-in heart rate monitor, WinFuture reports.

Unsurprisingly, the trio of smartwatches will be based on Qualcomm's incoming Wear OS chip, which WinFuture claims will arrive as the Snapdragon Wear 3100. This quad-core chip will, according to the report, will keep the same 28nm process as Snapdragon Wear 2100 and will use the older ARM Cortex-A7 architecture and Adreno 304 GPU.

The Wear 3100 'platform' will also knuckle down on energy efficiency, which will reportedly be achieved through a new power management solution optimized for wearables that conserves battery power while also listening for voice commands without having to be woken from standby mode.

Google, naturally, hasn't commented on the rumours. µ