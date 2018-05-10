iPhone SE 2: Official-looking render points to display notch and June release

This is what the iPhone SE 2 looks like, probably

THE LONG-RUMOURED iPhone SE 2 has been pictured in an official-looking render, adding weight to the rumours that it will adopt an iPhone X-a-like display notch.

The image (above) was sent to MobileFun by casemaker Olixar, who has already started flogging a screen protector for Apple's as-yet-unannounced iPhone SE 2 after receiving schematics from 'Chinese factory sources'.

Although it's unclear whether the render is on the money, it follows earlier speculation that claimed the second-gen iPhone SE would adopt an iPhone X-inspired display.

In Olixar's render, the handset appears to retain the same boxy, aluminium design as the original iPhone SE, but adds in a display cutout near identical to that seen on the iPhone X. This suggests that it could be the latest Apple smartphone to boast Face ID.

Adding weight to this, the image shows the iPhone SE 2 without a physical home button, despite earlier rumours suggesting that it would retain front-facing Touch ID sensor.

According to earlier rumours, the iPhone SE 2 will also feature a waterproof design, an A10 Fusion chipset, 2GB RAM, a 12MP rear camera, a 1,700mAh battery and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's also talk of added wireless charging, although if the iPhone SE 2 keeps the aluminium design of its predecessor, this is unlikely.

The image doesn't give much else away, but MobileFun told INQ that the handset is likely to arrive as the iPhone SE (2018), rather than the iPhone SE 2.

What's more - and, admittedly, we might be reading too much into this - the 19 June date pictured on the handset's screen could be a nod to the handset's release date, with rumours pointing to a launch earlier in the month at WWDC.

There was talk that Apple planned to also showcase a new 'entry-level' MacBook with Retina display at its developer conference next month, but this has reportedly been delayed until the third quarter. µ