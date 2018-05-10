Patch designed to fix crashing in Windows 10 causes crashes in Windows 10
Testing... testing... why didn't Microsoft do more testing?
MICROSOFT IS not having an easy time of it with this month's updates to Windows 10.
Fresh from the borkage to Chrome that came with the initial rollout of the Windows 10 April Update (now fixed), it appears that something buried in this month's Patch Tuesday is now stopping machines from booting after the update has been installed.
Windows Latest reports that KB4103721 is the culprit, causing a black screen which freezes. In one of Redmond's more ironic moves, this was the patch that was designed to fix the freezes caused by the update, which Microsoft was forced to delay because of the Blue Screen Of Death (BSOD) issues it was causing in beta.
The issue isn't impacting all systems, but if you do happen to be one of those affected, you should be able to boot into safe mode and return the system to before the point in which the bothersome bucket of bug bashes was installed. Microsoft hasn't officially acknowledged the problem yet, so any advice you take, you do so at your own risk - we ain't taking the rap for this one, copper. We're taking the Fifth, you hear?
Another alternative would be a refresh install from a USB stick (if you have a second machine to make a USB stick OS with). But we're not endorsing that either, we're just saying.
Apart from anything else, any attempts to reinstall Windows will probably involve you having to reinstall all your apps and that's not even remotely cool. Trust us, we've had to do it once this week already.
Now, we certainly don't want to get into blaming the Insider Program. After all, look at how many bugs they have bashed ahead of release. But the recent poor rollout of patches to Windows-as-a-Service suggests that there are some big gaps in active participants and specific hardware issues are getting through undetected.
Last week, Microsoft and Dell were forced to stop the April Update rolling out on Alienware machines, lest it should bork their own delicate constitutions. µ
