BT will axe 13,000 staff over the next three years in bid to save £1.5bn

BELEAGUERED TELCO BT is to axe 13,000 jobs and move out of its London HQ after 150 years in a bid to cut £1.5bn in costs.

The firm, which announced 4,000 job cuts almost a year ago to the day, said on Wednesday that a further 13,000 staff - or around 13 per cent of its global workforce - will be culled over the next three years.

The company also said it would hire about 6,000 front line engineers, customer service and cybersecurity experts.

BT said the job losses would come mainly from back office and middle management roles, with around two-thirds of the job cuts set to fall on the company's 80,000-strong UK workforce, with the remainder coming from the 18,000 staff it employs internationally.

"Decisions like this are not easy, we recognise that it is going to affect a lot of people but ultimately we need to do these things to ensure that we remain a competitive business going forward and that we can benchmark our performance against peer companies," BT CEO Gavin Patterson said.

He added that it was the "right thing for the business" and helps take BT "into its next chapter".

BT is also planning to move out of its London headquarters in St Paul's, where the company has been based since 1874. The firm will continue to maintain a "smaller presence" in London at a yet to be decided location.

BT was also last year hit by a £42 million fine from regulator Ofcom, plus a £300m compensation bill, for its failings around ‘deemed consent' in its Openreach division. Ofcom has been working to break the BT/Openreach monopoly on fibre access for several years.

In response to the cull, Philippa Childs, the general secretary of the Prospect union, said: "The scale of these jobs cuts is higher than had been previously speculated on and come as a devastating blow to managers and professionals represented by Prospect.

"Many of the roles that BT is proposing to cut are highly skilled professionals and the loss of that expertise could impact BT's research and innovation capability."

News of the job cuts comes after last year's Italian accounting scandal, which cost the company £530m in losses. The firm was also last year hit by a £42 million fine from regulator Ofcom, plus a £300m compensation bill, for its failings around ‘deemed consent' in its Openreach division. µ