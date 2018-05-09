Microsoft fixes Chrome crash bug caused by the Windows April Update

MICROSOFT AND Google appear to have quietly sorted out the mess that was created by the Windows 10 April Update.

Users (including us) had found that updating to this latest version of Windows-as-a-Service (WaaS) was causing complete system freezes when used alongside Google Chrome.

Given that we use Google Chrome - a lot - we can tell anyone who didn't suffer the issue that it was extremely frustrating and if you heard someone in Central London screaming at his laptop last Friday, then yes, that was us.

However, a week on and Patch Tuesday is here, and whatever was causing the issue appears to have been isolated in time to patch it with this batch.

There's been no huge fanfare or official announcement, but we did our patches like good boys and girls, reinstalled Chrome (yeah, things got a bit heated) and lo and behold, it appears that things are back to what passes for normal in Windows. And after spending the better part of a week trying to use Edge and Firefox - we can say it's not a minute too soon.

New Build (after patching) is 17134.48. Knowledge Base is KB4103721 which we're told: "Addresses an issue that may cause some devices to stop responding or working when using applications, such as Cortana or Chrome, after installing the Windows 10 April 2018 Update."

This suggests that Cortana had an issue cut from the same cloth, but as nobody uses Cortana, no one actually noticed, let alone cared.

Chromium (the open-source browser which shares most of its code with Chrome) has also confirmed that the problem has been fixed, so all in all, it sounds like the job is a good ‘un.

The news comes as Google announces that Chrome OS machines, starting with the recent Pixelbook will also be able to run Linux apps, with rollout beginning this week. µ