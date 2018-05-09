Microsoft issues a fix for Notepad that it's been working on since 1985

MICROSOFT HAS given users an unexpected treat - the biggest ever update to one of the most fundamental programs in its bundleware. Yes, ladies and gentlemen - Notepad's getting a paint job.

If you're not a coder, you may wonder exactly what there is to update about Notepad - at the end of the day, its job is to write plain text isn't it?

Well, no - it's also great for coding. Stack Overflow readers voted it their most used coding environment, but only if you are using the popular forms of the day, and that particular day is in 1985.

See, the big problem used to be that Notepad could only understand Windows End of Line (EOL) commands - Carriage Return (CR) and Line Feed (LF).

If your code was produced or destined for Linux or macOS, you were screwed.

But now, after a mere 33 years of waiting, a fix has been issued.

Quoth the blog: "Starting with the current Windows 10 Insider build, Notepad will support Unix/Linux line endings (LF), Macintosh line endings (CR), and Windows Line endings (CRLF) as usual.

"New files created within Notepad will use Windows line ending (CRLF) by default, but it will now be possible to view, edit, and print existing files, correctly maintaining the file's current line ending format."

In other words, if you open Notepad as a layman, nothing is going to look any different. And as such, Microsoft has warned that it can't guarantee that everything will go smoothly.

So if you do decide the update isn't for you, you can switch it off with a handy registry key: [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Notepad].

Yes, it's not the most sophisticated fix that Microsoft has ever come up with, but it's always nice when you get to see someone delete something stuck on their to-do list since Now That's What I Call Music 5 came out.

It follows on from the decision last year to switch from the old Command Line to Powershell for under the hood japes. µ