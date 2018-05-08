Android P public beta available with iPhone X-like gestures, Adaptive Battery

GOOGLE HAS REVEALED a bunch of new details about its upcoming Android P update, er, apart from what the 'P' stands for.

During the firm's Google I/O keynote on Tuesday, Android VP of Engineering Dave Burke said the firm's next major OS update will focus on three key points: intelligence, simplicity, and digital wellbeing.

Intelligence, naturally, is a nod to artificial intelligence (AI), as a lot of the new features are powered by Google's AI tech. First up there's Adaptive Brightness, a feature that takes into account whether you typically increase or decrease the brightness when it's set at a certain level and adjusts it without you having to move a finger.

Adaptive Battery, on the other hand, will look at how you use your phone and find ways to stop quick battery drains. Apps that aren't used frequently will be put to sleep, for example, which Google claims will lead to an average of 30 percent reduction in app wakeups and, as a result, longer battery life.

Then there's App Actions and Slices, an AI-powered predictive app feature. Actions will highlight specific apps based on Android's knowledge of your typical habits - so if you tend to read the news at 6pm every day, it'll throw up Google's redesigned News app onto your homescreen. Actions also recognise when accessories are attached, so if you plug in your headphones, Google might suggest some Spotify playlists.