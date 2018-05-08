Apple to devs: Apps must support the iPhone X's notch by July, or else

APPLE HAS WARNED iOS devs that all apps must support the iPhone X's notch and Super Retina display by July 2018.

While Apple has required new apps to support the iOS 11 SDK since April, the firm's latest guidance takes aim at existing apps that have yet to be updated to support the firm's £1,000 flagship.

In a note to developers on Monday, Apple warned that, from July, all apps must be built using the iOS 11 SDK, which made its debut in September last year.

"iOS 11 delivers innovative features and the redesigned App Store to hundreds of millions of customers around the world," Apple said. "Your apps can deliver more intelligent, unified, and immersive experiences with Core ML, ARKit, new camera APIs, new SiriKit domains, Apple Music integration, drag and drop for iPad, and more.

"Starting July 2018, all iOS app updates submitted to the App Store must be built with the iOS 11 SDK and must support the Super Retina display of iPhone X."

As noted by MacRumours, many of Apple's own apps - including iTunes Connect, iTunes Remote, Beats Pill+, Music Memos and AirPort Utility - haven't yet been updated with full iPhone X support, so it looks like the firms own devs have a busy couple of months ahead.

Apple's latest guidelines are is all-but-confirmation that the iPhone X ain't going anywhere and that the handset's controversial 'notch' cutout, which houses a front-facing camera and Apple's Face ID tech, will be making its way to upcoming iPhones.

According to online speculation, Apple will launch three iPhone variants this year - a 6.5in OLED model, a 6.1in LCD model, and a 5.8in OLED model. While rumoured specs are few and far between, there's talk that all three of Apple's 2018 iPhones will sport a TSMC-built 7nm A12 processor, Intel-made modems Apple's TrueDepth camera system. µ