Microsoft promises up to 95 per cent returns for Windows developers

MICROSOFT IS balls deep in Build 2018, its annual orgy of developer goodies. The company has come up with a pretty sweet gift for their devs in the form of increased payout from Windows Store apps.



A new revenue-share spilt will see developers get a whopping 95 per cent of their earnings, with Microsoft just taking the remainder for overheads.



This applies to any app in the Windows Store except for Xbox which has its own dizzying array of revenue options. But PC, Mixed Reality (Holographic), Windows Phone (LOLs), and Surface Hub (all three users) are all fair game.



However, if you are jumping up and down at the thought of creating the next Flappy Bird, we should warn you that it's dependent on how you purchase the app. The 95 per cent is for deep links that lead to a purchase. If it comes as a result of Microsoft's analytics detecting someone using your creation "or any other owned Microsoft properties," you get a still impressive 85 per cent.



It doesn't take a genius to work out the reasoning here. Microsoft wants as many apps as possible to come from its App Store - after all, five per cent is better than 0 per cent.



With the company's new "S Mode" for Windows centring on the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) this is just another step on the path to the world of "tiles everywhere" that was thrust at us with Windows 8, before we all rebelled.



The new refined UWP has proved a lot more popular however, possibly driven by the fact that "Universal" no longer involves trying to accommodate the flapping asphyxiated fish of Windows Mobile on its counter.



The new fee arrangements will apply from an unspecified date in 2018. When the time comes, Developers will be asked to accept some new App Developer Agreement terms and conditions. Happiness will follow. µ