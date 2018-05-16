OnePlus 6 official with glass design, notch and souped-up innards

CHINESE PHONE MAKER OnePlus has officially unveiled the OnePlus 6, its biggest and fastest smartphone yet.

On paper, the OnePlus 6 looks like an incremental update over the OnePlus 5 and 5T. Despite the rumours, there's no added IP67 certification, no wireless charging support and no Galaxy S9-rivalling 'Super Slo-Mo' mode.

Rather, OnePlus has focused on speed, with the Chinese firm telling INQ that it wants to give customers the best user experience possible with "no lag, and no frustrations."

To that end, the OnePlus 6 comes kitted out with Snapdragon's latest-and-greatest Snapdragon 845 CPU, paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and a hefty 8GB RAM. The firm is promising a 30 per cent boost in performance compared to its last-gen release, and a 10 per cent improvement in battery life, despite the handset's souped-up, power-slurping display.

At 6.28in, the Full Optic AMOLED screen on the OnePlus is its biggest yet. It's also its highest-resolution - just - with its 2280x1080 resolution delivering a pixel density of 402ppi.

Despite the handset's sized-up screen, OnePlus says its latest flagship boasts the same footprint as the OnePlus 5T before it thanks to its slimmed down bezels and iPhone X-a-like notch. This display cutout, which houses the OnePlus 6's 16MP front-facing cam and speaker, is unlikely to go down well with all of OnePlus' vocal fans, so the firm said an incoming OTA update will add the functionality for users to hide it.

The OnePlus 6 is also the firm's first smartphone to come clad completely in glass, which has been beefed-up by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. Although there's no added waterproofing, OnePlus tells us that the handset does offer improved water-resistance thanks to a new foam sealant and the use of silicon around the handset's buttons. Just, er, don't take it swimming.

There have been a few other design tweaks too, with OnePlus shifting the Alert Slider to the right-hand side the phone, redesigning the fingerprint scanner and opting for a vertically-aligned camera on the rear of the phone.

This "optimal" positioning has enabled OnePlus to re-introduce OIS, last seen on the OnePlus 3T, and to make the main 16MP sensor 19 per cent larger than before. The secondary 20MP lens remains unchanged, but the front-facing 16MP camera has been upgraded to support OnePlus' new 'Portrait Mode' feature.

Although there were rumours that OnePlus planned to introduce a 'Super Slo Mo' mode capable of shooting footage at 960fps, the company, er, hasn't. Instead, its upgraded the camera to allow users to record one minute of slowed-down footage - compared to the industry-standard of 0.2s. While this will result in around 6 minutes of footage, OnePlus is equipping the OnePlus 6 with a new video editing tool for chopping down.

Software-wise, the Oreo-powered OnePlus 6 also features gesture controls, Face Unlock support and a new version of OnePlus' Gaming Mode that promises faster app loading times brings with it a new data prioritisation feature.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus 6 offers a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port for charging, Dash Charge support, a dual-SIM port with dual-LTE support, and Cat 16 network support, making it the first OnePlus device to support Gigabit download speeds.

The OnePlus 6 will be made available in Midnight Black (8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations), Mirror Black (6GB/64GB, 8GB/128GB) and Silk White (8GB/128GB). The two black-hued models will be available to buy from 22 May, while the "limited edition" white model will go on sale in June.

Pricing-wise, the 64GB model will set you back £419, while the 128GB and 256GB variants will fetch £519 and £569, respectively. µ