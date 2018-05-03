Intel launches ridiculously fast Octane 905P SSD

INTEL HAS RELEASED its latest Optane solid-state disc drive (SSD) and basically, it's batshit speedy.

The Intel Optane SSD 905P is spitting out 575,000 IOPS for random read, and 555,000 IOPS for random write. Think about that for a second. That's like, insanely quick.

Sequentially it offers 2,600MB/s read and 2200MB/s write which isn't nearly as exciting with so many other drives offering more in the same ballpark, but with random speeds like this, you're really going to notice the difference in some key areas - it will be able to find and action data stored on the disc almost as soon as you hit the enter key.

The 905P is already 25,000 IOPS (read) and 50,000 IOPS (write) faster than the last generation of Intel drive - the Optane 900P - released less than a year ago.

This is a separate comparison to the ‘SSD killer' Optane 800P which uses 3D XPoint instead of traditional SSD tech, and is still too expensive for primetime. Just don't be fooled by the model numbers.

And as if that wasn't enough the new drive comes in double capacities - 960GB top whack instead of the 480GB of the 900P, and the pricing is pretty friendly.

The PCie expansion card has RGB lighting, because there is still this weird belief that what people really want encased in an entirely opaque black case, is flashing lights.

Pricing is out of the reach of most of us, unless you have a specific professional need. The PCie version clocks in at around £830 for a 960GB capacity. The more traditional 2.5-inch version only goes as far as 480GB for around £445.

Hella expensive, but great for professional e-sports types and servers. Less good for just surfing the internet for cat photos. But one day, they'll all be like this for a sensible price, and we won't bat an eyelid. µ