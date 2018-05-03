Google rolls out new-look Maps Platform APIs for developers

Search for the hero inside yourself. It's just outside Dewsbury

GOOGLE HAS REVAMPED and rebranded its Google Maps API for developers as part of one of the biggest changes to the service in its 13-year history.

The 'Google Maps Platform' as it shall henceforth be known has taken the 18 APIs and turned them into three main products - Maps, Routes and Places.

One of the biggest arrivals is a new module aimed specifically at tracking fleets and ridesharing vehicles. US Uber rival Lyft is already using it.

It joins a specific API launched last month to bring gaming to the real world of Map data, making it easier for developers to create map-based gaming like the phenomenally successful for about 10 minutes Pokemon Go. It could also be used to gamify fitness apps - something that researchers have seen as a holy grail in the fight against couch potatoes.

Devs will be relieved to know that Google hasn't broken the internet as it does this - it has made the changes in a way that allows legacy code to carry on as if nothing had happened.

"Our asset tracking offering helps businesses improve efficiencies by locating vehicles and assets in real-time, visualising where assets have travelled, and routing vehicles with complex trips," the Maps team writes in today's announcement," quoth Google.

"We expect to bring new solutions to market in the future, in areas where we're positioned to offer insights and expertise."

There is, however, a new pricing plan. Instead of multiple options, there is now a single plan offering $200 monthly usage and support access. The Standard plan with no support is a goner, while enterprise customers will continue to get bespoke plans.

From 11 June, access to the Google Maps Platform will require a valid API key and a Google Cloud Platform account to pay fees into. The gravy train is well and truly over, but it should be for the best. µ