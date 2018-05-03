Facebook fires self-confessed ‘stalker’ who bragged about access to user data on Tinder

THE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook has fired a security engineer who allegedly used his position to stalk women on Tinder, just hours after launching its own dating service.

The issue first came to light on Monday when Jackie Stokes, founder of Spyglass Security, tweeted that she had evidence of the creepy behaviour and claimed that Facebook security engineer in question is "likely using privileged access to stalk women online".

In the unverified screenshot shared by Stokes, the employee boasts of being a "professional stalker" on the hunt for hackers.

I've been made aware that a security engineer currently employed at Facebook is likely using privileged access to stalk women online.



I have Tinder logs. What should I do with this information? — Jackie Stokes 🙋🏽 (@find_evil) April 30, 2018 I really, really hope I'm wrong about this. pic.twitter.com/NDkOptx8Hv — Jackie Stokes 🙋🏽 (@find_evil) April 30, 2018

In further tweets, Stokes said she had confirmed the man works at Facebook through his Tinder profile, LinkedIn and through Facebook's outgoing chief security officer Alex Stamos' connections on Keybase.io.

In a statement given to NBC News, Stamos said his company has strict policy controls in place that prevent staffers from misusing anyone's data.

"We are investigating this as a matter of urgency. It's important that people's information is kept secure and private when they use Facebook," he said in a statement, adding that Facebook employees only have access to data required for their jobs.

"For example to fix bugs, manage customer support issues or respond to valid legal requests," he said. "Employees who abuse these controls will be fired."

After receiving word of the staffers' termination, Stokes thanked the numerous Facebook employees who reached out to her to offer assistance.

"I am pleased an investigation was conducted and an appropriate action taken to improve the trust users need to have in social media platforms to live their lives fully and enjoyably online," Stokes told NBC News. "Everyone deserves to feel safe, even on the Internet."

Facebook's firing of the so-called "stalker" comes after the company announced that it was launching a dating service. The Tinder-a-like service will be designed to not match users with their friends but instead allow people to find potential partners through their interests and photos. µ