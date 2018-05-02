LG's G7 ThinQ is the latest notch-equipped Android smartphone

LG HAS MADE its much-teased and awfully-named G7 ThinQ flagship official, and as expected, it's the first Android smartphone to feature a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The AI-invoking key, which sits below the volume rocker, will fire up Google Assistant when tapped once, while holding it down will ready the device to take voice commands. LG has been keen to tout its Super Far-Field Voice Recognition feature that apparently help the G7 ThinQ pick up what you're saying from up to five meters away.

Double-tapping the button will fire-up Google Lens, a new AI-powered feature from Google that can throw up more information when placed in front landmarks, plants, animals and text, for example.

AI functionality has also been baked into the G7 ThinQ's camera app, which much like the Huawei P20 Pro, can settings based on what's in your frame to get a good shot. There's a dual (naturally) 16MP camera setup on the rear of the G7 ThinQ comprising of standard and wide-angle lenses and an 8MP camera around the front.

Elsewhere, the G7 ThinQ packs a 6.1in QHD+ (3,120x1,440) 19.5:9 FullVision display complete with LG's new Super Bright Display LCD tech that equips the screen with "industry-leading" brightness levels of up to 1,000 nits. Of course, the screen also comes with a notch at the top, but there are options to hide it or customise it to suit your preference.

The rest of the LG G7 ThinQ's specs are largely uninspiring. You'll find Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor under the hood, alongside a 3,000mAh battery, NFC and either 4GB/64GB or 6GB/128GB of RAM and storage. The handset, like the majority of Android flagships, also offers IP68 certification and will arrive running Google's Android Oreo OS.

At launch, the handset will be available to pick up in New Platinum Gray, New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue, and, er, Raspberry Rose colour options.

LG hasn't yet announced UK availability details but said the handset will arrive in South Korea in the "coming days" followed by a launch in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia. µ