Intel is killing off its Kaby-Lake X Core i processors

CLOSING THINGS is en vogue at Intel, as the chipmaker has shuttered its Kaby Lake-X line of processors less than a year after first launching them.

Intel revealed in a 'product change notification' that the Core i7-7740X and Core i5-7640X CPUs will begin a discontinuation program from 7 May, with a big shutdown happening in November and the last product discontinuation shipment slated for 31 May 2019.

Basically, Intel is killing-off the Kaby Lake X line up, as it would appear it has struggled to flog decent amounts of the chips.

The Kaby Lake-X Core i5 and Core i7 chips were released last year with the intention of giving PC enthusiasts a more powerful take on the chipmaker's mid and high-end Core i CPUs.

Of course, such chips came with a bumped up price, and while they offered plenty of overclocking headroom, the performance of vanilla Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs was arguably impressive enough for people with all but the most demanding gaming and rendering demands. So it would appear that the market for the Kaby Lake-X chips wasn't exactly booming.

Intel also tripped itself up a little as the previous generation Skylake-X processors offered more cores, memory channel support and PCIe lanes than their X suffixed successors.

Given Intel's latest Coffee Lake desktop chips bring in six-core processors to the eighth-generation Core i family, the Kaby Lake-X CPUs look like they'd be made pretty redundant by slices of silicon aimed at everyone but offering more performance on tap.

But while one door closes, another seems to open for Intel, as it has released a new graphics driver that not only boosts the performance of its integrated GPUs but has been timed to launch with the Windows 10 April Update that started rolling out 30 April.

Normally such driver updates come some weeks after a Windows update. But Intel appears to be ahead of the game here and is indicating that it has a renewed interest in GPU tech and performance. Part of that can be seen with its tie-up with rival AMD to plonk Core i processors with Vega graphics on the same chip. µ