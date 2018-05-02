Samsung Galaxy A6, A6+ official with S9-esque screens and octa-core power

KOREAN PHONE MAKER Samsung has shown off the Galaxy A6 and A6+ as mid-range alternatives to the flagship Galaxy S9.

With Samsung expecting sales of the S9 and S9+ to remain "stagnant" going forward, the Galaxy A6 and A6+ look to woo buyers with their similar functionality and, presumably, cheaper prices.

Both handsets mimic the Galaxy S9 with 18:5.9 Infinity Displays, with the A6 and A6+ packing a 5.6in 1480x720 a 6in 2200x1080 screens, respectively. They also boast flagship-worthy cameras, with the A6 packing a 16MP rear camera with f/1.7 lens, and the A6+ packing an additional 5MP f/1.9 lens to enable Samsung's Live Focus mode.

Around the other side of the Galaxy A6 and A6+ you'll find 16MP and 24MP front-facing cameras, respectively.

Under the hood, the A6 houses a 1.6GHz octa-core chip, while the A6+ increases the clockspeed slightly to 1.8GHz. The handsets also offer 3,000mAh and 3,500mAh batteries, and both offer the same 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB RAM and storage configurations. There's a microSD slot on both, capable of handling an extra 256GB storage.

The two, largely unexciting handsets also both feature a fear-facing fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos audio, baked-in NFC and support for Bixby Vision, Home and Reminder, although Bixby Voice is not available.

"At Samsung we are committed to providing our consumers with the very best smartphone experience, while meeting their practical needs," swooned Junho Park, vice president of Global Product Planning at Samsung.

"The Galaxy A6 and A6+ draws on Samsung's smartphone heritage to combine everyday convenience with an impressive camera that lets users capture, personalize and share moments, in a way that lets them uniquely express themselves."

While exact UK availability has not yet been announced, Samsung says the Galaxy A6 and A6+ will be available early May starting in select European, Asian and Latin American markets. µ