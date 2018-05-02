Google launches its own .app top-level domain with default HTTPS encryption

GOOGLE HAS ANNOUNCED the creation of a top-level domain (TLD) expressly aimed at web-apps.

What makes the .app domain special is that in order to comply with best industry practice, web-apps hosted there are only available via an encrypted HTTPS connection.

Google reminds us that this will protect us against ad malware, tracking injections from ISPs and safeguards from prying eyes on open Wifi networks.

In the announcement, it adds: "Even if you spend your days working in the world of mobile apps, you can still benefit from a home on the web. With a memorable .app domain name, it's easy for people to find and learn more about your app. You can use your new domain as a landing page to share trustworthy download links, keep users up to date, and deep link to in-app content."

Until 7 May, domains with a .app TLD suffix are available to register via a Google Early Access Program, with the option to put money down to reserve your addresses ahead of general sale through the usual registrars.

We have to confess that we'd not heard any of the apps that Google proudly boasts as already having taken the plunge, but we can imagine they'll be joined by some more stellar titles as this process goes along.

Google has been working towards a fully encrypted web for some time and as of last October, 64 per cent of web traffic through its Chrome browser is now encrypted, with 71 per cent of the world's top 100 web destinations using HTTPS.

Google first mooted the idea in 2014 when it promised to give priority in search results to sites which swapped over to the encrypted protocol. In the run-up, it also improved its HTTPS connections for Chrome for Android to incentivise the switch, which can be otherwise painfully slow on poor connections. µ