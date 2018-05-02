Nintendo and Microsoft among tech giants warned over unfair warranties

SIX GLOBAL companies have received notification from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that their warranty policy breaches the rules and that changes must be made.

The companies are Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, HTC, Asus and Hyundai - and it's the tech companies that are lagging on the changes most.

Motherboard had established that the companies had been read the riot act last month, but it was only as a result of a Freedom of Information request that we learnt who they were - and it looks like Hyundai was first to react, and so far, the last.

The FTC has already made it clear that the use of those ghastly little stickers over screws that say 'void if removed' are not enforceable, neither is any kind of 'official parts and service reps only' type behaviour - have screwdriver, will fix, it says.

"This letter places you on notice that violations of Warranty and FTC Acts may result in legal action," warn the letters which cite where the breach is occurring for each company but don't explicitly declare what action it will take if changes aren't made during the 30-day compliance period.

However, it may be that the FTC is forced to show its teeth a bit more, as the five tech companies are still offering shonky terms and conditions with warranty rules that go against the wishes of the regulator.

If the hope was to use these big players as an example to the others, it could represent the beginning of a long fight in the courts if they fail to act, which we can't imagine anyone actually wants.

Nintendo demonstrated both the accusation and the defence recently when a firmware update to the Nintendo Switch caused complete borkage of the console if connected to certain unofficial accessories.

Now, not only is Nintendo being told that kind of behaviour isn't on, but the manufacturer in question Nyko thinks it has a pretty strong case and is suing the Japanese tech giant. µ