Apple tops Q2 expectations thanks to 'best-selling' iPhone X

APPLE REPORTED its best-ever second quarter for sales on Tuesday, despite speculation that its flagship iPhone X has suffered lacklustre sales.

The company on Tuesday announced fiscal second-quarter revenues of $61.1bn, beating analyst expectations and representing a 15 per cent year-on-year increase. Net income for the quarter came in at $13.82bn, up from $11.03bn in the year-ago quarter.

This growth was largely credited to the iPhone, with Apple flogging 52.2 million smartphones during the three-month period, up three per cent on last year.

And despite all chatter that the iPhone X sales have been "plummeting", so much so that the firm could be planning to discontinue the smartphone, Tim Cook boasted that the £1,000 smartphone was, er, the best-selling phone "every week" during the quarter

"Customers chose iPhone X more than any other iPhone each week in the March quarter, just as they did following its launch in the December quarter," said Cook.

iPad sales were also up in Q2, with Apple selling 9.11 million tablets compared to 8.92 million this time last year. Even though the quarter ending March didn't include sales of the firm's new edu-focused iPad, Apple boasted that it increased its share of the global tablet market during the quarter, with the number of active iPad users reaching an all-time high.

Things weren't so rosy for Apple's Mac lineup, though, with the firm seeing a three per cent decrease in sales to 4.07 million.

Apple's Services and 'Other Products' businesses saw the most impressive growth during Q2, with sales of $9.1bn (up 31 per cent) and $3.95bn (up 38 per cent).

The firm didn't break down how its 'Other Products' - which include AirPods, the Apple Watch and HomePod speaker - performed individually, but did note that 90 per cent of the category growth came from wearable devices.

This adds weight to the rumours that Apple's Siri-powered HomePod speaker isn't selling too well, with recent reports claiming that the firm has been forced to lower sales forecasts and cut orders with suppliers.

Still, Cook seemed optimistic, saying on the firm's earnings call: "HomePod is widely recognized for having the best sound quality for its size and class. We're looking forward to adding new features to HomePod." µ