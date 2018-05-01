UK gov threatens Zuck with formal summons to appear before parliament

UK GOV has threatened to issue a formal summons forcing Mark Zuckerberg to appear before MPs if he continues to refuse to do so willingly.

DCMS chief has penned a letter to Facebook once again requesting that Zuck appears before parliament to give evidence as part of the committee's inquiry into the Cambridge Analytica scandal, noting that the Facebook boss is rumoured to be coming to Europe at the end of May.

Collins added that he was left unsatisfied by the responses provided by its chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer, who represented the social media company in parliament on Monday.

"It is worth noting that, while Mr Zuckerberg does not normally come under the jurisdiction of the UK Parliament, he will do so next time he enters the country," said Collins in the letter, adding that if Zuck fails to volunteer, UK gov will issue a formal summons.

"We hope that he will respond positively to our request, but if not the Committee will resolve to issue a formal summons for him to appear when he is next in the UK."

Related: WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum quits over Facebook's approach to privacy

Collins noted that Schroepfer failed to sufficiently answer questions on 39 points, including questions about political ads, third-party app developers, foreign interference, foreign advertising spend in elections and the storage and privacy of user data.

The committee expects those questions to be answered by 11 May, Collins said, adding: "We would like confirmation of Mr Zuckerberg's attendance by the same date."

The select committee's letter was published on the same day as the that Facebook's F8 developer conference kicks off, with Mark Zuckerberg widely-expected to address the ongoing privacy concerns surrounding the company. It will be Zuck's first public appearance since he appeared before US Congress earlier this month. µ