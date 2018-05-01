Nintendo Switch dock maker hit with class-action over 'bricked' consoles

NINTENDO SWITCH ACCESSORY MAKER Nyko has been slapped with a class-action lawsuit after its third-party docking station borked users' consoles.

Nyko offers its own Switch docking kit as a cheaper alternative to Nintendo's official accessory, but since the arrival of the Switch 5.0 update back in March, users have complained that the third-party accessory had caused their console to go titsup.

Over on Reddit, users moaned that their Nintendo Switch began to lose functionality, while others fumed that their console wouldn't switch on whatsoever.

While Nkyo fielded the majority of the complaints, the issue also affected Switch owners who had FastSnail or Insignia docking kits.

This week, miffed Nintendo Switch owner Michael Skiathitis filed a class-action lawsuit against Nyko in the in the US District Court of Central California after the firm's portable dock bricked his switch and caused him to lose all of his save data.

"Unbeknownst to consumers, the Nyko Portable Docking Kits for Nintendo Switch are prone to causing numerous problems to the devices that they are intended to support," Skiathitis' alleges, adding that Nyko did not do enough to disclose the bug.

Nyko is yet to comment on the class-action, but said earlier this year that it's "aware of the issue some Portable Docking Kit owners are facing after updating the firmware on their Nintendo Switch to version 5.0."

"Though further testing is still required to determine the exact root cause of the problem, we believe it is related to the way the Switch handles AV output for an external TV/monitor while the console is docked on the Portable Docking Kit," it added.

Nintendo, for its part, has long warned customers not to use unlicensed Switch accessories.

"Nintendo [recommends] that Switch owners only buy officially licensed Switch products. Unlicensed products and accessories do not undergo Nintendo's testing and evaluation process," the firm said earlier this year.

"They might not work at all with our game systems, and they could have compatibility problems with certain games, the Nintendo Switch system itself, and other licensed accessories and peripherals." µ