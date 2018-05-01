MacBook Pro butterfly keyboards are borking twice as much as older models

REMEMBER 2016? It was the year the West did a number on itself with Brexit and Trump; but it turns out MacBook Pros from the same year didn't have a good time either.

Data gathered by people with time on their hands at AppleInsider found that the second-generation butterfly fly switches in the 2016 models of the MacBook Pro were failing at twice the rate of models with the older mechanism.

The butterfly mechanism was introduced back in 2015 with the 12in MacBook, offering a keyboard that was thinner than those on previous MacBook models, but supposedly offered a more tactile typing experience.

The move polarised opinion, but in 2016 both the new MacBook Pro models a refreshed MacBook were kitted out with second-generation butterfly switches, which were met with a better reception than the older mechanism.

But it looks like the newer mechanism isn't as reliable as the first-gen butterfly mechanism, according to service data collected by AppleInsider.

Given the data on the 2017 MacBook Pro models is shorter, AppleInsider's findings show that last year's MacBook Pros aren't as susceptible to butterfly mechanism failing, but the improvement over the 2016 models is not really night and day.

According to the data, 11.7 per cent of service events in 2016 for MacBook Pros were related to keyboard problems, while in comparison, only 5.6 per cent of service events were keyboard related in 2014.

Given the high cost of MacBook Pros, one would expect them to not be blighted by such problems, particularly when the Apple badge has previously been a mark of reliability and solid build-quality.

Given the reception to the butterfly switches haven't been overwhelmingly positive, we suspect Apple could tweak the design and take into account reliability problems with a potential 2018 MacBook Pro refresh.

We'd quite like Apple to find a way of bringing the lovely keyboard feel of its now venerable MacBook Air to any new MacBooks, but that could be wishful thinking. µ