Mozilla: Sponsored content is coming to Firefox as soon as next week
But it's OK and Mozilla wants to prove it
THE MOZILLA FOUNDATION has formally announced the arrival of sponsored content in the Firefox browser, starting with version 60.
Wait… what? That's version 60 that is due to launch on Wednesday 9 May? Really?
Yep. Afraid so. And Mozilla thinks it knows why that's a problem and is promising that your privacy is assured. It thinks.
It promises that "all personalisation happens at the client side" - this means that your data is kept on your computer, not uploaded. It also adds that as Firefox is entirely open source, you can look under the bonnet and see exactly what data is or isn't collected.
In defence of the move, it sees sponsored content as "rewarding" and "Worthy of your time. Not just clicks."
Just to be clear - Mozilla claims the offerings can be disabled altogether (though we're yet to see how easy that will be in practice) or individual pieces of content can be hidden with just a click.
Nate Weiner of Mozilla said: "It's important for quality content like this to thrive—and a critical way it's funded is through advertising. But unfortunately, today, this advertising model is broken.
"It doesn't respect user privacy, it's not transparent, and it lacks control, all the while starting to move us toward low quality, clickbait content. We believe the Internet can do better."
So basically, it's advertising, but it's personalised and anonymous so that's OK, apparently. Hmmm.
Firefox 60 isn't just the next stable version. It's the next version with extended support, which means it could end up in your office for a long time, if that's your company's browser of choice, even if there were to be a huge user rebellion.
This is the second attempt to launch advertising as a revenue stream on Mozilla. In addition, sponsored links arrived last year on the New Tab page, carefully branded under the then newly acquired Pocket app, but this is the full enchilada. Sad, but inevitable. µ
