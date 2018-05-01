Vodafone's grid-computing platform fights cancer as your phone charges

IMAGINE IF you could help fight cancer by doing absolutely nothing. Well, good news - now you can.

Vodafone has announced that it's teaming up with Imperial College London to offer unused mobile processing capacity to a grid computing network which is currently researching cancer treatments.

First-time customers to Vodafone are being asked if they want to install Dreamlab, a specialist app developed by the Vodafone Foundation to analyse data - an idea that has been tried before, but with smartphones now being more powerful than desktops of ten years ago, it could prove spectacular.

An algorithm called Drug Repositioning Using Grids of Smartphones (DRUGS) has been developed by a team from the University, led by Dr Kirill Veselkov then breaks down the big data into smaller chunks which Dreamlab then farms out to smartphones, as users sleep.

The hope is that the results will help identify better combinations of drugs to treat cancer, and with the advent of AI the results could be even better than the sum of the participants.

Veselkov said: "We are currently generating huge volumes of health data around the world every day, but just a fraction of this is being put to use. By harnessing the processing power of thousands of smartphones, we can tap into this invaluable resource and look for clues in the datasets.

"Ultimately, this could help us to make better use of existing drugs and find more effective combinations of drugs tailored to patients, thereby improving treatments."

To give you an idea - once there are 100,000 smartphones on the scheme, running six hours a night, Dreamlab will be able to do the same level of analysis in three months as an octa-core desktop running 24/7 would manage in 300 years.

And all you have to do is not play with your phone during sleep, leaving the device to run roughly 24,000 calculations at the rate of 50 calculations as you charge it.

Andrew Dunnett, director of the Vodafone Foundation, said: "DreamLab is a great example of the transformative power of connectivity and technology. This innovative app gives everyone the chance to play a part in the fight against cancer while they sleep.

"We hope DreamLab will significantly increase the speed at which Imperial College and other researchers are able to make breakthroughs in cancer research, ultimately saving lives".

If you are an existing customer (or on a different network entirely) you can still take part by downloading the app from the iOS and Android app stores.

Vodafone customers will not be charged for their 4G data used by the app, however, other network customers are recommended to make sure wifi is switched on to avoid any nasty shocks.

Cancer has touched The INQUIRER at the core this year and we're delighted to support a campaign that will help wipe out this horrible disease - all we ask is that you sleep on it. µ