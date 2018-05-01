Almost one million Brits are still suffering from shonky broadband

Almost one million Brits are still suffering with shonky broadband

ALMOST ONE MILLION Brits are still unable to access broadband speeds of 10Mbps, according to Ofcom's latest Connected Nations report.

According to the telecoms watchdog, 925,000 homes and businesses - or three per cent of UK premises - are still unable to reach minimum download speeds of 10Mbps.

This number has fallen from the previous 1.1 million Ofcom reported in December, and the 1.6 million recorded in May 2017, but shows that UK gov still has a lot of work to do in order ensure all British homes are equipped with 10Mbps broadband by 2020.

Ofcom noted there had been a "steady reduction" in the number of properties without decent broadband, but added there are "still too many people in the UK who cannot get a decent broadband connection."

It's not all doom and gloom in the watchdog's report, though, as Ofcom notes that 95 per cent of premises, or 27.2 million homes and businesses, have access to 'superfast' 24Mbps download speeds, an increase from the 91 per cent recorded in December.

What's more, 13.2 million UK premises (45 per cent) now receieve minimum download speeds of 300Mbps - up from 10.6 million in May 2017, while one million homes now have access to full-fibre connections capable of delivering speeds in excess of 1Gbps.

"While there has been progress in making superfast services available to over nine out of ten properties, greater investment is needed to build full-fibre networks," Ofcom said.

Ofcom also cast its eye over mobile services and notes that while outdoor coverage has improved, with 76 per cent of the UK covered by all operators for phone calls, less than seven out of 10 UK homes and businesses have indoor 4G coverage.

Just 68 per cent of premises are covered by a 4G signal from all operators, Ofcom notes, up from 58 per cent in June 2017. µ