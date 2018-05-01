Apple reportedly won't merge iOS and macOS apps this year

A RUMOURED PROJECT at Apple that would allow developers to design single apps for both iOS and macOS won't arrive until 2019, according to John Gruber.

Talk of Apple's so-called 'Project Marzipan' first surfaced in December last year courtesy of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He claimed that the planned functionality - which would unite the iPhone and Mac in a way originally envisaged by Canonical with its failed 'Ubuntu for phones' project - would be introduced in iOS 12 and macOS 10.14 at Apple's Worldwide Developer's Conference in June.

However, Apple watcher John Gruber has this week claimed that Apple doesn't plan to merge iOS and macOS apps this year - and says that the project may be less ambitious than previously thought.

Gruber, who notes the project is no longer codenamed Marzipan, says he's "nearly certain" that the functionality won't debut until 2019 in iOS 13 and macOS 10.15, saying: "I would set your expectations accordingly for this year's WWDC."

He goes on to say that, according to what he's heard from first and second-hand sources, Apple appears to be working on a "declarative control API" with nothing "inherently cross-platform" about it.

Gruber said: "But it makes sense that if Apple believes that (a) iOS and MacOS should have declarative control APIs, and (b) they should address the problem of abstracting the API differences between UIKit (iOS) and AppKit (MacOS), that they would tackle them at the same time.

"Or perhaps the logic is simply that if they're going to create a cross-platform UI framework, the basis for that framework should be a declarative user interface," he added.

Adding weight to Gruber's claims, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said that suggested that the firm isn't planning on merging iOS and macOS any time soon.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald last month, Cook said" "We don't believe in sort of watering down one for the other. Both [The Mac and iPad] are incredible," the CEO said.



"One of the reasons that both of them are incredible is because we pushed them to do what they do well. And if you begin to merge the two … you begin to make trade-offs and compromises." µ