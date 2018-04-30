Apple's 'entry-level' 13in MacBook delayed due to 'processor issues'

APPLE'S RUMOURED 13in MacBook with Retina display has reportedly been delayed and will no longer make an appearance at WWDC.

The last we heard, Apple's incoming 13in MacBook was slated to arrive in the second quarter, with all signs pointing to a launch at the firm's developer conference in June. However, Digitimes is reporting that Apple has pushed back production of the laptop until the third quarter.

"Some MacBook Air supply chain players who have readied full inventories of materials to support second-quarter production will face low capacity utilization before starting to deliver shipments in the third quarter," the report claims.

The reason for the delay is unknown, although some Apple partners have speculated that it could be due to "problems with some key components such as processors." This could be related to Intel's announcement on Friday that it's once again delaying volume production of its long-awaited 10nm chips after suffering "yield issues".

The upcoming MacBook, which Digitimes refers to as a 'budget-type MacBook Air' despite earlier speculation it would replace Apple's skinny laptop line-up, is expected to pack a Retina display. Previous rumours claim this display will be an LG-made a-SI panel with a resolution of 2,560x1,600, trumping the MacBook Air's 1,440x900 panel.

Not much else is known about the incoming Apple laptop, but reports claim that, once it launched later this year, prices will start at around $899 (around £655).

News of Apple's MacBook delay comes just weeks after Tim Cook debunked rumours that the company is planning to merge its iOS and macOS operating systems.

"We don't believe in sort of watering down one for the other. Both [The Mac and iPad] are incredible," the CEO said.



"One of the reasons that both of them are incredible is because we pushed them to do what they do well. And if you begin to merge the two … you begin to make trade-offs and compromises." µ