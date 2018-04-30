Windows 10's installation process breaks privacy laws, claim Brazilian prosecutors

MICROSOFT MAY be forced to change its installation process for Windows 10 in Brazil after federal prosecutors claimed it breaches local laws.

Reuters reports that Brazilian prosecutors have argued that Microsoft's current system does not request the "express consent" of users to collect their personal data.

It's not the first time Microsoft has been accused of this, with the European Union vocally disapproving of the way that the system is set up. And Brazil is not even the first country to go legal - the Dutch did it last year, and it could open the floodgates for more complainants.

In a statement, the prosecutors pointed to the automatic approval for the company to collect information such as browsing and search histories, contents of emails and user locations.

"The procedure violates innumerous* constitutional principals, such as the privacy protection," they said, as the company filed a civil lawsuit to block Windows 10 "from continuing to collect personal data without users' express consent."

The company has been asked to stop collection within 15 days and provide better information so that consumers understand "the consequences of authorizing the transfer of data."

The suit also cites a figure of 10 million reais (£2.1m roughly) damages for every day beyond that in which Microsoft doesn't sort itself out.

There's no indication of when a judge will rule on the case.

The prosecutors added that although Microsoft does offer ways to avoid collecting "most" of the data, this method was "labour intensive and complex" and even then was not fully effective.

It also added that given that a number of government departments in the country are already using Windows 10, that their case demonstrates that there is a risk of legally private information getting into the public domain.

As we write this, Microsoft has not made any public statement on the matter.

A new version of Windows 10 is available later today but it is not expected to change the underlying issues of the case as dictated by the prosecutors. µ