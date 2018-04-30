Apple reportedly working on a VR/AR headset with dual 8K displays

IT'S THE RUMOUR THAT WON'T DIE: Apple is working on a virtual and augmented reality headset, according to inside sources who spoke to CNET.

The headset is supposedly codenamed T288 and looks set to be pretty powerful as far as VR and AR goggles come, packing an 8K display for each eye.

Cupertino will also be making the headset wireless, though it won't be self-contained like the Oculus Go. Rather, it will have a "dedicated box" that uses short-range, high-speed wireless tech known as 60GH WiGig to connect to a custom Apple processor.

That chip will be built on a 5nm process and will supposedly be "more powerful than anything currently available". CNET notes that the processor could find its way into future Macs, and feeds in nicely with rumours that Apple is working on designing its own chips.

The inside source also said Apple's VR/AR headset will not require any external sensors for movement tracking as all the tech for that will be loaded into the headset and the processor box, which should give it an edge over headsets like the HTC Vive Pro.

Slated for a 2020 release date, it could be a little while yet before we hear anything official from Apple on the headset. But it would seem like a rather obvious move for the company, as Apple has already shown some solid interest in AR with its pointless Animojis and the powerful A11 Bionic chip in its iPhone X and iPhone 8 which helps power AR-centric apps.

Apple has not been so hot on the VR from like Samsung and its Gear VR smartphone powered goggles, but that looks like it could change.

An immaculately designed VR/AR headset with engineering and tech that make the whole experience feel seamless and user-friendly could be exactly what VR headsets need to get out of a niche, albeit a growing one, and gain mainstream appeal. µ