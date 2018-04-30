Robot Wars is still alive and looking for a home

Following our story this morning about the future of Robot Wars, some of the stakeholders are keen to emphasise that no deal has been struck, neither is it certain that it will be.

As very vocal fans of the show, we don't want to do anything to jeopardise its future. For this reason, we have agreed to remove the article as it stands for tonight and will work with Mentorn and other key stakeholders to clarify the situation.

We stand by the original article and don't believe it to be factually inaccurate, but in order to ensure we do right by everyone, we will take it down until we are back in the office tomorrow and everyone has had their right to reply.

INQ apologies for this rather unusual step and for any misunderstanding.