Microsoft's Windows 10 April Update will be released in April... just

MICROSOFT HAS CONFIRMED that its long-awaited Windows 10 April Update will arrive on Monday, despite earlier speculation it wouldn't land until May.

In a blog post shared on Friday, Microsoft finally shed some light on the situation and confirmed that the newly-renamed Windows 10 April 2018 Update, nee 'Spring Update', will be available as a free download to users worldwide from 30 April, with a broader rollout kicking off on 8 May.

The update was originally scheduled for release on 10 April but this was tabled following a significant 'blocking' bug that was causing BSOD error.

The headline feature of Microsoft's incoming update is Timeline, a long-promised feature that lets Windows users view recent activity from the last 30 days. It works across devices too, so you can pick up what you were doing on your phone and pick it up on your desktop machine at a later date.

Focus Assist is another feature Microsoft is keen to talk-up, and the firm claims it'll help to eliminate of web-based distractions that get in the way of productivity.

"Turn on Focus Assist whenever you want to get things done without distractions, like social media or other notifications," Microsoft explains. "Or set it to turn on automatically at certain times during the day when you want focused time."

Other notable incoming features include a new version of the Game Bar, improvements to Microsoft's pushy Edge browser, enhancements for Cortana, simplified IT management tools for enterprise customers a bunch of other design related changes.

The Windows 10 April Update will also be up and running much quicker than previous builds - according to Microsoft, at least - as it will be far more capable of updating whilst still online for longer. It's estimated that the update will take 30 minutes instead of the old 80-100. µ