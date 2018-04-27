iTunes finally comes to Microsoft's Windows Store

iTunes is still the daddy for many MP3 users

APPLE HAS finally released iTunes as a Universal Windows (UWP) app for Windows users.

As promised last year at Microsoft Build, the Apple music and video wonderland is now available from the Microsoft Store.

It's exactly the same as any other version of iTunes, the only difference being that Apple will pump the updates through the Microsoft Store, in accordance with terms and conditions.

We suspect that part might have been the sticking point that held this announcement up for so ruddy long.

It's good news for users of Windows 10 S Mode though. There are some glaring omissions in the Microsoft Store, even now, and whilst it is improving, if there is any hope for the company to lure people to an environment of WMP apps only, then this was one of the big ones to plug.

Amazon recently added its music app to the Store, whilst Deezer has been available for some time and Spotify is the spiritual successor to Microsoft's own MP3 store, Groove, which was shut down (as a vendor - it's still the default music player) at the end of last year.

This leaves Google as one of the last major music managers not to have a desktop presence in Windows. A few unofficial solutions exist but Google is yet to offer anything to the Microsoft Store bar a very basic Google Search app.

With rumours swirling that Google Play Music is to close, and be replaced by a YouTube branded streaming service, we wouldn't expect this to change for a while either.

The Microsoft Store has proved to be a largely brand neutral environment for Windows 10, with Microsoft not standing in the way of its own rival apps and with an Apple app being advertised on the front page, there can be no better demonstration of this.

Now all we need if for Windows 10 to stop nagging us within the OS to use Edge and the like.

iTunes recently ended support for both Windows XP and Vista. µ