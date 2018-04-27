Snap launches second-gen Spectacles wearable, for some reason

SNAPCHAT UMBRELLA COMPANY Snap Inc has launched the next iteration of its sneaky video-recording sunglasses, the Snapchat Spectacles 2.

The updated Specs look almost identical to the first generation wearable, except with a slightly slimmer frame and new lens colour options.



There's also no yellow ring on the top corners of the frame anymore, making them look a little classier and not really alerting people to the camera like before, making them a little sneakier.

Each frame now has an option of two different lens shades. Onyx comes with moonlight or eclipse (light or dark grey), Ruby offers the choice between daybreak or sunset (pale or burnished flames) and Sapphire has twilight or midnight lenses to choose from, which are a sharp, deeper blue colour.



The big difference now, however, is that they will work underwater, making them ideal for the beach and swimming. There are also now prescription options for those that don't have perfect vision already.



They are available now in the States for $150, or here in Blighty for £149.99, a £20 bump up in price over the original version, which is expected considering the improved features.

The original Snapchat Spectacles generated quite a buzz around they're launch in September last year in the US, but actual buyers were harder to come by just a few short months after they were introduced.

The company apparently only sold 220,000 pairs of the generation of the sunnies, so with the new improvements, including making them look a little more like actual sunglasses, it seems they are hoping change all that this time around.

You can order them now from this link, if you still even use Snapchat, that is. µ