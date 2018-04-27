Microsoft tops Q3 estimates with bumper cloud, Surface and Xbox growth

MICROSOFT TOPPED analyst expectations with the announcement of bumper Q3 earnings on Thursday, driven by Office 365, commercial cloud and a surprise boost in Surface sales.

Overall, Microsoft reported revenue of $26.8bn, an increase of 13 per cent year-on-year, while profits soared 35 per cent to $7.4bn during the three-month period.

"Our results this quarter reflect the trust people and organisations are placing in the Microsoft Cloud," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

"We are innovating across key growth categories of infrastructure, AI, productivity and business applications to deliver differentiated value to customers."

Office commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 14 per cent, driven by Office 365 commercial revenue growth of 42 per cent, while the company's Personal Computing business - which encompasses Windows, Surface, Xbox and Bing - saw 13 per cent growth with revenues of $9.9bn after years of stagnation.

According to Microsoft, revenues from flogging Windows 10 Pro licenses to OEMs was up 11 per cent compared to the year-ago quarter, while revenue from multi-year Windows 10 service agreements and cloud services saw an increase of 21 per cent.

However, revenue from consumer Windows 10 licenses was down year-over-year, with Microsoft's latest OS still failing to dent the popularity of Windows 7.

Revenue in firm's Intelligent Cloud division, which consists of Azure and server software, also jumped 17 per cent to $7.9bn.

Microsoft's Surface line saw more interest, though, with nearly $1.1bn in revenue. That's up 32 percent from last year, when sales dipped to $831 million, which has likely been driven by the firm's latest Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices.

Gaming increased by 18 per cent compared to the year-ago quarter, which Microsoft has credited to Xbox software and services growth of 24 per cent. Xbox Live monthly active also users grew 13 per cent to 59 million, and Microsoft said it also saw growth from its Twitch competitor Mixer. µ