Facebook brushes off Cambridge Analytica scandal with record Q1 revenues

MC HAMMER'S CAN'T TOUCH THIS is probably playing in Facebook HQ at the moment, as the social network has posted record profits in spite of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

In its first quarter financial results, Facebook raked in revenues of $11.97bn, an increase of 49 per cent compared to the same quarter 12 month earlier.

And in spite of the #DeleteFacebook movement that ironically spouted up on Twitter following Facebook's questionable handling of user data, the social network saw a 13 per cent rise in daily active users.

Zuck's uni project now has 2.2 billion monthly active users, so we guess that hashtag was about as much use as a tent in a hurricane; though it's worth noting that the figures are taken from January to March, so may not reflect any Facebook backlash yet.

"Despite facing important challenges, our community and business are off to a strong start in 2018," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's founder and bossman.

"We are taking a broader view of our responsibility and investing to make sure our services are used for good. But we also need to keep building new tools to help people connect, strengthen our communities, and bring the world closer together."

This is a rather humble statement from the bloke who basically schooled US senators in how online services actually work on the internet. But then again he took a few punches in a second hearing so perhaps Zuck knows how to play it safe.

Nevertheless, its grimly amusing to see how despite the massive data use scandal and other minor eyebrow-raising data privacy reports, Facebook still has a heck of a lot appeal.

There's an argument that the average Facebook user doesn't really give a hoot about what the website does with their data. After all, people post all manner of personally revealing things on far more open platforms like Instagram and Twitter, its no wonder that some may simply shrug off data collection.

Alternatively, it could be that so many people are entrenched in Facebook and its ecosystem, relying on it to stay in touch with school friends and Hugo the happy backpacker they met while finding themselves in Goa during a gap year, that they can't really leave the digital house that Zuck built.

Either way, it doesn't look like Facebook's flame will fade anytime soon. µ