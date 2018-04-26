Ryzen, Epyc success sees AMD trounce analyst expectations

AMERICAN CHIPMAKER AMD has posted better-than-expected first quarter results thanks to the success of its Ryzen and EPYC processors.

During the first three months of 2018, AMD generated revenues of $1.65bn, an increase of 40 per cent year-on-year and 23 per cent quarter-over-quarter. Profit for the three-month period came in at a bumper $81m, a huge improvement over the $31m loss in AMD posted in the first quarter of 2017.

The biggest gains, naturally, came from the company's Computing and Graphics Business Segment, no doubt at the expense of rival Intel. Revenue from the division climbed 95 per cent to $1.12bn thanks to the success of AMD's Ryzen products, which accounted for 60 per cent of all processor revenue during the three-month period.

AMD also said the average selling price of its processors increased significantly over the first quarter.

"The first quarter was an outstanding start to 2018 with 40 percent year-over-year revenue growth," said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO.

"PC, gaming and datacenter adoption of our new, high-performance products continues to accelerate. We are excited about our long-term roadmaps and focused on delivering sustained revenue growth and profitability."

Related: AMD plans Ryzen 7 2800X CPU to take on Intel's 8-core Coffee Lake chips

It wasn't all good news, though, as AMD's Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom (EESC) segment brought home revenues $532m, down 12 per cent year-on-year. This is due to weakness in the console market, AMD said, but it was partially offset by EPYC server processor sales, which doubled over the previous quarter.

AMD expects its overall success to continue and is forecasting 50 per cent revenue growth for the second quarter and 20 per cent growth for the year,

"We believe 2018 is shaping up to be an excellent year for AMD Ryzen, Radeon, and Epyc products," Su added.

Su also on Wednesday revealed that the company is working 7nm GPU silicon in its labs. AMD says the 7nm GPUs and 7nm EPYC 2 processors are on schedule to sample to customers by the end of the year, and will ship in volume early next year. µ