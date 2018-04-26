Microsoft's Windows 10 April Update is probably coming in, er, May

The April Update is probably coming in May. Because of course

ONCE AGAIN a rumoured launch for Windows 10 'April Update' ohas come and gone without any satisfaction. In fact, it looks like we might not now see it until May, and it may end up being the May Update. Sigh.

But that doesn't mean there's been no movement from Redmond - oh no siree.

A new RS5 release to Insiders (that's Redstone 5, or the 'September Update' in Beta) has appeared for those who don't mind the minefield of "Skip Ahead" - meaning bleeding age with a touch of borkage.

Currently "Skip Ahead" is still only available to a limited number of tester who are busy fiddling about in the far future whilst the rest of the Fast Lane is playing Whack-a-Mole with bugs in the April Update (Redstone 4).

The big change in this Skippy build (17655, since you ask) is surrounding mobile connections. There's a better driver for mobile (cellular) broadband, but you'll need to select it - it's not set as default.

Rather, you need to mess about in Device Manager and do a reboot to get it going. Given that the vast majority of people who work on a cellular connection need to be sure it won't go wrong, this is likely to be one of the harder parts of testing.

There's also an app for Microsoft Edge DevTools as a preview in the Microsoft Store. The good news is that these tools will work alongside the existing ones so you can compare and contrast.

It's not perfect, though one of the key problems listed - disappearing cursors - is alive and well in stable Windows 10.

Other issues include the Narrator reading text that isn't there, Page Up/Down not working in Edge (meh - it's Edge), and a few issues with things maximising and minimising when they're not suppposed to.

Office users may find that opening multiple instances of Excel causes issues too.

In short, play with it - don't rely on it - secondary machines only. µ