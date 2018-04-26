Nintendo Switch success drives whopping 500 per cent surge in Ninty's profits

BY NOW YOU KNOW that the Nintendo Switch is selling like hotcakes, but the company has confirmed that it's also a profit-making machine.

The hybrid console that some raised an eyebrow at when Nintendo first announced it has driven an enormous 500 per cent hike in Ninty's profits, making the company 178bn yen ($1.62bn) in operating profit in is 2017 fiscal year that ended March 2018, because that's how the weird world of finance works.

To make that massive surge in profits, Nintendo flogged 17.79 million Switches since its launch. Comparatively, the Wii U sold a mere five million units, hence its flop.

Nintendo only expected to sell 10 million Switches, not a bad target, but it kept increasing its forecast as the sales of the console went up and up.

A lot of this is likely driven by the unique form factor of the Switch that actually does work when you want a quick four-player game of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at the pub, as well as stellar games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey; both of which have sold millions of copies.

And Nintendo reckons its success will carry on this year and expects to make an operating profit of 225bn yen off the back of 1.2tn yen in generated revenue. That will equate to some 20 million Switches sold come March 2019, if Nintendo's predictions are correct.

With games like Super Smash Bros, Mario Tennis Aces and a suite of indie games slated for the Switch, we expect Nintendo will have no trouble hitting its predicted sales numbers or indeed exceeding them.

Thanks to Nintendo Labo, a cardboard accessory designed with creativity in mind, the Switch has the scope to develop an interesting ecosystem around it and boost its appeal.

The only thing that could dampen the Switch's success is that current units come with a flaw in the Nvidia Tegra X1 chip that allows them to be hacked at a boot level. This flaw could enable more game piracy and let people run custom bootloaders on their Switches, though we suspect that won't worry the majority of Switch users or lessen its appeal.

Despite this soaring success Nintendo is enjoying, it revealed that its current president Tatsumi Kimishima will be stepping down to retire at the grand age of 68, and will be replaced by Shuntaro Furukawa, who currently sits on Nintendo's board.

Given the current Switch is selling like hotcakes there's not likely to be a Switch 2.0 anytime soon, rather Nintendo and its developer partners will likely build out the library of games for the console throughout 2018 and beyond. µ