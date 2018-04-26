TSB drafts in IBM to help resolve ongoing IT borkage

EMBATTLED TSB has drafted in IBM to help and resolve its ongoing "IT meltdown" that stemmed from a botched systems upgrade over the weekend.

During its first-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, during which the bank reported a slump in pre-tax profits, TSB confirmed it had recruited IBM to try and resolve the continuing IT problems.

TSB CEO Paul Pester, who incorrectly tweeted earlier this week that the firm's servers were 'back up and running', said on Radio 4 this morning: "I will take direct control from 8 o'clock this morning for our platform, I've drafted in a team of global experts from IBM.

"They are reporting to me, directly to me and I will take control of the platform until it gets fixed. I am putting things right."

Bringing IBM onboard suggests that the firm still has a way to go until the borkage is resolved, and TSB's Spanish parent company has suggested that things may not be back to normal until next week.

Jaime Guardiola, CEO of Banco Sabadell, told analysts on Thursday that the migration onto its own IT kit from systems it rented from former parent company Lloyds had been problematic, The Guardian reports.