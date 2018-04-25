Amazon DNS attack let cyber crooks nick crypto from MyEtherWallet users

THIEVES HAVE NICKED funds from popular Ethereum cryptocurrency wallet MyEtherWallet after the company's Amazon DNS servers were attacked.

Reports of missing Ethereum funds - think a variant on Bitcoin - started popping up on Reddit, with users warned not to access their MyEhterWallet accounts to avoid exposing their private key until the hack was mitigated.

While blame was initially pointed at compromised Google DNS servers, it turns out that the hacked DNS was run by Amazon, and that through cracking into the domain name service cyber crooks were able to redirect the MyEtherWallet users to a phishing website.

"As soon as I logged in, there was a countdown for about 10 seconds and [a transfer] was made sending the available money I had on the wallet to another wallet," said one Redditor and MyEtherWallet user.

The hack led to more than 215 Ethereum coins being stolen, according to cryptocurrency analysis site Etherscan. In real-world money terms that equates to more than $150,000 being swiped from compromised wallets.

MyEtherWallet tweeted that everything was back up and running and secure, so its users can get back to managing their digital funds.

The situation highlights the rising number of hack attacks made against cryptocurrency wallets or the use of malware to secretly put crypto mining tools onto a victim's computer or smartphone, thanks to the increasing interest in cryptocurrencies.

But MyEtherWallet noted that in the attack it suffered the DNS servers it used were compromised using a "decade-old attack", which would raise questions about the security Amazon has in place for its DNS servers. We dropped AWS a line to get its take but the company has yet to respond.

If you are a fan of cryptocurrency investment, we suggest you proceed with caution when it comes to using various services, and if something looks suspicious reign in your curiosity and stay the hell away from it. µ